Honors For Pittman & Walters

Bob Pittman, Chairman/CEO iHeartMedia and Bud Walters, President Cromwell Media are being honored as Giants Of Broadcasting by The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. They will be honored at the 19th annual Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts awards luncheon in New York City November 15.

The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts is LABF’S annual celebration of the distinguished individuals who have—for the past century—been the creators, innovators, journalists, leaders, performers, and producers that have brought the electronic arts to the prominence they occupy in the United States and the world today, and who have set the stage for the future.

The program at Gotham Hall is being produced by The International Radio and Television Society Foundation.