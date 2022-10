Time is running out to apply to speak at the upcoming Evolutions 2023. The Deadline is October 28 to be part of the Podcast Movement event in Las Vegas next Spring.

Last year there were more than 600 submissions and many more are expected for this year’s event March 8-10. To apply you will be asked to submit a working title and description of your proposed session or panel, as well as information about yourself and your podcasting experience.

More information and application can be found HERE.