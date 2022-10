Thanks to Scott Thompson, owner Scott Thompson PR. This is Thompson sitting at the news desk at WPLR.

Thompson telling Radio Ink, “I’m former host and broadcast journalist with WPLR, WPKN, WJAZ, NBC New York, AP and Mutual Broadcasting.”

You can find Scott Thompson at [email protected]

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to [email protected]. Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.