Tim Scheld Leaving WCBS

Tim Scheld, News Director/Brand Manager for WCBS is stepping down from his position. In a letter to colleagues he wrote, “My plan is to help in the transition and be finished here before the end of the year. I promise I am not done with the news business and my new term as Chair of RTDNA is one example of work that will occupy my time and energy.”

“Thanks to our new agreement with SAG-AFTRA, our company is about to roll out a forward looking and positive strategy to combine the resources and power of the two best radio news brands in America. It is a plan I have endorsed and frankly helped design. That new strategy is my opening to step away from a job I have loved for the past 19 years.”

Scheld said he has written and rewritten this note in his head for the past few months. Adding that this day has been on his radar.

“On a personal note, I feel enormously privileged to have helped lead the news team at one of the best news operations in America. My best to all of you. I have loved every minute of it. I leave dear friends who are like family to me. And those of you who know me, know how important my family is to me. So, a big thanks to Kathy, Tucker and Marley for putting up with all it takes to run a news business all these years. A final thanks to Chris Oliviero for all of his guidance and support. New York is in great hands.”