Forecast 2023: Lessons From The Auto Industry

Forecast 2023 November 16, 2022 in NYC will feature a keynote interview “Serial Game Changer: An Interview with Scott Painter”. Painter has launched several business models that have disrupted and transformed the automotive industry. The focus will be on what the Broadcast Industry can learn from the disruption in the Automotive Industry.

Scott Painter will be interviewed by Greg Ashlock, iHeartMedia CEO/Multiplatform Group and Forecast co-chair.

“Automotive has always been a cornerstone category for the broadcast industry, with our success closely linked to its performance,” said Ashlock. “I’m excited to talk with Scott, a true auto entrepreneur and disruptor, about the electrification revolution and the transformational impact that will have on us as business partners and consumers.”

“Disruption should never be the goal. Truly effective problem-solving and successful innovations often result in disruption. That said, being disruptive is often high-friction and very difficult on companies, and especially on founders,” said Painter. “Having a track record of frequent disruptions is almost always a reflection of a hard-core, highly resilient entrepreneur. One of two things is usually true if that’s the case: they are either stupid, or they are right and on the verge of an epic outcome. I certainly hope I fall into the latter category.”

Forecast 2023 is presented by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report. The Agenda for the November 16, 2022 conference is filled with the smartest minds in broadcast and advertising to forecast trends, expectations, and revenues for the coming year.

