Honors For KCMO

94.9 KCMO-FM Kansas City has been named Station of the Year at the annual KC Media Mix Awards. Also honored was 94.9 KCMO Morning Host Kelly Urich, who received the KC Media Mix Award for Personality of the Year, and Cumulus Kansas City’s Teresa Stanton received the KC Media Mix Award for Account Executive of the Year.

Kelly Urich has spent much of his 30+ years in radio giving back to the Kansas City community. This year will mark his 22nd year to ride his bike in the MS 150, generating thousands of dollars in donations in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

Teresa Stanton brings over 30 years’ experience in media sales to her role as Senior Account Executive, Cumulus Kansas City. She joined Cumulus Kansas City in 2019.

The annual awards are presented by Media Mix, a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting and supporting advertising and media professionals in the Greater Kansas City community.