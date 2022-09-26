$300K For Delaware Kids

WJBR-FM’s ‘Help Our Kids’ Radiothon raised $332,648 to benefit Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware. The 12th annual event benefits the hospital’s Child Life Programs.

“We could not be prouder of our entire WJBR team for their passionate commitment and dedication to this incredible cause,” said Eric Johnson, PD/Afternoon Drive Host. “This is what community is all about! Many thanks to our incredible listeners as well as Nemours’ amazing patients, family and staff for their outstanding support.”

Beasley Media Group station staff participating in the two-day event were: (l-r) Mike Rossi (Midday Host), Deanna Marie (Morning Host), Justin Franiak (Morning Host) and Brett Radler (Part-time On Air Host)