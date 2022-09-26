$150K For Detroit Vets

94.7 WCSX FM has raised $150,000 to benefit Detroit Veterans. Big Jim’s House Stone Soup Project once again used donations, including the actual vehicle, to build a 1974 Ford Bronco that went to the holder of a winning raffle ticket.

“Building cars in Detroit and helping veterans is such a Motor City thing” said Jim O’Brien, Morning Show Host and Navy Veteran. “WCSX would like to thank all the people and organizations that helped to make this project a huge success and raise money for Vets Returning Home.”

The Bronco was wrapped in pictures of veterans to honor their service. Total raffle ticket sales for the Stone Soup Bronco raised $150,000 to benefit Veterans Returning Home. In addition, Kroger donated $10,0000 to the project.