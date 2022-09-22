Sales Account Executive

KFNX is Arizona’s Fastest Growing Radio Station: The home of the CBS Radio Network, and Arizona Wildcats sports, plus many of the biggest names in Talk Radio, like Brian Kilmeade, Dan Bongino, “Markley Van Kamp & Robbins”, Joe Pags, and Guy Benson. They are five of the “Top 100” Talk Radio Hosts in America according to industry trade publication Talkers.com KFNX operates at a power of 50,000 watts, the highest transmitter output authorized by the Federal Communications Commission—and covers much of Central and Southern Arizona including all of Metro Phoenix and Maricopa County. KFNX Radio is expanding its sales staff and has an immediate opening for a highly motivated and proven sales professional. If you’re an ambitious self-starter and have outside sales experience, then we’re looking for you! KFNX revenue has increased 15% year-over-year each of the last 3 years. Don’t let the exciting world of media sales pass you by! Apply now to be the next KFNX Sales Superstar.

Responsibilities include; telephone and in-person outreach to advertisers and prospective advertisers, preparation of sales proposals providing customized advertising solutions, creation of client creative campaigns, sales reports to the VP/Sales, and attendance at sales meetings. Comprehensive education and ongoing training will be provided by KFNX management and the Radio Advertising Bureau. KFNX also offers competitive compensation and fully paid health insurance.

Qualifications:

The right candidate will have strong marketing, phone, and presentation skills, be organized and detail-oriented plus possess a strong desire to excel. You will meet and work with major players in the Metro Phoenix business and governmental community in your position as a KFNX Account Executive.

Candidates should possess an enthusiastic and positive attitude, strong written and oral communication ability, and organizational and time management skills. A car in working order, car insurance, and a valid driver’s license is required. The candidate must pass a drug test, credit, and background check.

Applicant must have computer knowledge – including Social Media, Internet, Windows programs (or their equivalent such as Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint and others)

Work Experience: Prior broadcast sales or outside sales experience preferred

Education: College Degree is a plus

Job Status: Full Time

Compensation: Salary + Commission

Benefits: Health Insurance

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Website Link: https://1100kfnx.com/careers

To Apply: Please email your resume and cover letter: to [email protected]