Are you ready to take your Sales management career to the next level in one of America’s most dynamic and fastest growing cities?

Our family owned company, Midwest Communications Inc., a radio industry leader, is seeking a skilled and highly motivated Local Sales Manager to oversee both radio and digital local direct business in

Nashville. Properties in this market include the area’s long standing top two radio stations, 96.3 Jack FM and the legendary A/C, Mix 92.9 as well Hot 106.7 a hip new CHR.

In this position you will use your expertise and experience to develop a team working exclusively with local businesses to provide custom advertising solutions and strategies on the multiple marketing platforms that Midwest Communications offers.

Key Responsibilities:

• Create and implement a local direct sales plan the will meet the markets revenue goals with an emphasis on customer focused selling including these categories radio campaigns, digital marketing, NTR events and sponsorship of station events.

• Consistently meet or exceed sales goals

• Develop and grow business relationships with Nashville’s key local companies, focusing on branding and long term partnerships

• Identify, recruit and train high performance sales talent, building a successful team for direct revenue growth

• Provide ongoing training to existing team members

• Conduct weekly one on one meetings with the sales team and market manager

• Go on sales calls and conduct in field coaching to develop sales talent as well as strengthen client relationships

• Maintain an ongoing recruitment effort to continue staff growth as well as seize the opportunity to add top quality candidates as they become available in the job market.

• Set sales goals, generate forecast reports and prepare annual budgets/strategic plans.

• Track sales inventory to maximize revenue.

• Meet with key accounts to ensure client satisfaction and provide a high level of service.

• Work with the Direct of Marketing and Promotions to develop new sales opportunities and maximize revenue with existing events.

• Work with the Vice President of Digital Operations to create local direct digital sales initiatives

• Work with Brand Managers and air personalities to maximize brand and talent driven revenue opportunities

• Assign/oversee client lists and leads. Help identify and pre-qualify potential clients to maximize selling time on “the streets”.

• Foster a positive selling environment that reinforces teamwork, professionalism and motivation.

• Oversee politic advertising and maintain house accounts as necessary.

Qualifications:

• Minimum of 3 years sales management experience and a minimum of 4-6 years advertising sales experience with a proven local direct sales track record.

• Strong interpersonal, communication, collaboration, and presentation skills and

ability to implement initiatives within the team and company customers

• Excellent leadership and coaching abilities with an emphasis on training.

• Strong ability to organize, prioritize and multitask to oversee inventory management, collection efforts and meet deadlines

• A working knowledge of digital marketing products, Nielsen PPM reporting, Scarborough research, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint and CRM systems. Wide Orbit experience a plus.

• Flexibility and creativity, the ability to motivate others to achieve and excel in a fast paced marketing environment.

• An entrepreneurial self-starter committed to their own professional growth as well as their team’s.

What we can offer to you:

• Competitive pay with performance based incentives

• Ongoing professional training and growth opportunities, with potential for advancement corporate wide

• A variety of available benefits plans

• 3 weeks of paid vacation and paid holidays off

• A positive work environment focusing on managerial collaboration not dictates

• A commitment to broadcasting and digital marketing excellence, we strive to constantly improve and invest in our properties, providing you with strong, successful products and services to sell. We don’t cut corners on marketing, technical upgrades, research or quality staffing.

• An executive management team dedicated to providing our sales teams with the support and tools they need to succeed.

• And in Nashville:

 Access to various high profile entertainment events, concerts and attractions in Music City USA

 The opportunity to work with some of the top Brand Managers and professionals in the industry. Members of our team are among those rated as the best managers in America by Radio Ink magazine.

 More take home money on your paycheck, Tennessee is an income tax free state!

If this opportunity sounds like you, send your resume TODAY to Chief Operating Officer, Michael Wright at [email protected] or mail it to Michael’s attention at Midwest Communications, Inc., 557 Scott Street, Wausau, WI 54403.

Midwest Communications, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer by choice.