Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak

Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit.

“We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations for the past few years and have enjoyed ratings growth on ALL the brands carrying the show,” said Justin Chase, Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer. “The content is absolutely hilarious, and the show characters have made a deep connection with audiences in our markets.”

“Key Networks continues to bring the best talent to the syndicated marketplace and that is never truer than with Dave & Chuck the Freak,” said Dennis Green COO Key Networks. “This show is a proven winner and ratings juggernaut. We already have stations ready to come on board and shake up mornings around the country.”

Along with Detroit the show is also heard on BMG stations WBOS-FM, Boston, MA; WPBB-FM, Tampa, FL; and WRXK-FM, Fort Myers, FL.

More information can be found at: www.keynetworks.com