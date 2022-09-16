Who Are Radio’s Young Superstars?

We’re looking for radio rock stars that are 30 years of age or under to put on our “30 Under 30” list in December. Tell us who you think should be on that list. Here are the criteria…

Your nominee:

Must be 30 or under

Must be in radio or working for an allied service provider company

Send the following information to [email protected]

Name, title, station and company of nominee.

Mailing address of nominee.

E-mail and telephone number for nominee.

Why you believe your nominee deserves to be considered for the cover of Radio Ink.

Your deadline to nominate is Friday, October 7th.