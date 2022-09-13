The energy of a newsroom. The pace of a trading floor. We work hard, and we work fast — while keeping up the creativity and entrepreneurialism we’re known for. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time.

Bloomberg operates its own radio stations in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and London, England. In addition, Bloomberg Radio provides live and on-demand content to Bloomberg.com, the Bloomberg Business app, SiriusXM, and numerous other digital platforms. Bloomberg also operates a national radio network that is the leading provider of radio business news in the United States. Audacy’s owned and operated all-news radio stations (including both WCBS and WINS in New York) use Bloomberg as their primary business and consumer news provider, as do iHeart’s all-news stations. Bloomberg is heard on a total of about 400 radio stations nationwide.

Our Radio Reporter position is based in New York City, and involves providing on-air reports for some or all of these businesses. We are looking for an experienced journalist who is an excellent writer, producer, and broadcaster. This position requires you to take complete ownership of your on-air reports, from story selection, to story order, to writing, to on-air delivery. You must thrive under the pressure of deadlines and breaking news. While you must be a self-starter and you will work independently, you also must take a team-oriented approach, sharing and comparing news stories. This position requires flexible hours to accommodate business needs.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

-Write, produce, and deliver on-air business reports

– Meet strict on-air deadlines with both live and prerecorded reports

– Run and operate an audio console during live broadcasts

– Edit and mix digital audio for broadcast

– Produce feature reports incorporating sound bites, music, and other production elements

– Communicate and collaborate directly with producers, anchors and reporters, both inside and outside of Bloomberg

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

– IMPORTANT: Candidates must submit an audio aircheck (mp3 file) of on-air newscast(s) and/or an audio demo of a one-minute business report

– 3+ years experience delivering news or business reports in major radio markets or network radio

– Strong on-air presentation skills

– Exceptional broadcast writing skills

– Demonstrated ability to perform on-air reports in major markets

– Proficiency with Adobe Audition or other audio editing software

– Proficiency with newsroom software systems such as ENPS, and agility with Windows

– Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines

– Flexibility to adjust working schedule as business needs require

WE’D LOVE TO SEE:

– Experience providing business-specific on-air reports

