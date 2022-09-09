Three New iHeart Metro Presidents

iHeartMedia has promoted three Market Presidents to the newly created roles as Metro Presidents. The promotions are in the Cincinnati/Pittsburgh, Cleveland/Columbus, and Carolina Markets.

D.J. Hodge has been named Metro President for Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. He most recently served as Market President for iHeartMedia Cincinnati.

“D.J. is very strategic and balances creative thinking with data-driven solutions extremely well,” said Tom McConnell, Division President. “Not only does he have a great understanding of both content creation and revenue generation, but he is one of the top performing leaders in the division and has earned the opportunity to take on an expanded role.”

Kris Foley has been named Metro President Cleveland and Columbus. She has served in several leadership roles at iHeartMedia, including VP of Business Development of the Multi-Markets Partnership team and Senior VP of Sales for iHeartMedia Cleveland.

“We have iconic brands and talent in Cleveland, and I’ve seen first-hand how they create powerful results for partners,” said Foley. “Columbus and Cleveland are both cities on the rise with numerous opportunities to collaborate as we further engage audiences and generate next-level ROI for marketers.”

Dave Carwile has been named Metro President for the Carolina markets. He previously served as Market President for Charlotte, NC.

“I’m thrilled to once again to be leading the Carolina Region using iHeartMedia’s one-of-a-kind assets and resources to benefit our listeners and partners,” said Carwile. “There’s already an unparalleled synergy among these five cities. I look forward to working with our new regional team to amplify this special connection and drive even more success across these five markets.”