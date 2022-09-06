Cumulus Ends Relationship With Podcast Movement

Following a series of apology tweets posted by Podcast Movement surrounding the impromptu visit to the conference from Ben Shapiro, Cumulus Media has announced it is ending its relationship with the conference.

The Cumulus Podcast Network has been The Daily Wire’s advertising sales representative since 2016. The Ben Shapiro Show is also syndicated through Westwood One, which is owned by Cumulus.

The Company released the following statement: “At Cumulus Media, our tenet is that Every Voice Matters and we support conferences and trade events where differing political viewpoints can be expressed and received with respect. As such, we were dismayed and disappointed by Podcast Movement’s handling of the reaction to our partner, top podcaster, and conservative talk leader Ben Shapiro’s mere presence at Podcast Movement. After giving the leaders of Podcast Movement sufficient time to appropriately address their misstep, we are disassociating from Podcast Movement, including canceling our 2023 sponsorship plans.”