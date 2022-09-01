Townsquare Launches News Network

Townsquare Media has launched the Washington State News Network. Short form news reports will broadcast on select Townsquare Washington radio stations, as well as third party affiliates throughout Washington State.

“We are thrilled to bring quality local, regional and statewide news to the many communities in Washington State that are starving for more local information in their communities,” said Kevin O’Rorke, VP News & Ag Networks – Western Region. “Many broadcasters were forced to cut news staff and content during the pandemic and we couldn’t be more excited to fill that void for both broadcasters in need of the service and listeners wanting the latest breaking news.”

The short form news reports will broadcast on Townsquare Washington radio stations, including KONA-AM 610 (Tri-Cities), KFLD-AM 870 (Tri-Cities), KIT-AM 1280 (Yakima), and KPQ-AM 560 (Wenatchee).

The short form news reports will come in the form of eight 90-second reports per day, M-F. Breaking news stories will also be available Online and on Facebook .