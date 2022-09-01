NAB Honors Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest will receive the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters’ Distinguished Service Award, the organization’s highest honor. The award recognizes those who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the American system of broadcasting.

“Ryan Seacrest has made an indelible mark on broadcasting while demonstrating a strong commitment to public service,” said Curtis LeGeyt, NAB President/CEO. “For decades, Ryan has produced and hosted hit radio and television programs that have entertained millions worldwide, while dedicating his time to bring joy to children in need. NAB looks forward to celebrating his contributions to our industry and our community at NAB Show New York this October.”

In addition to Seacrest’s successful career in radio and television broadcasting, the honor will recognize his work as the Chairman and Founder of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

The award presentation will take place during the Marconi Radio Awards dinner on October 19 at NAB Show New York.