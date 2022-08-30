Binnie Media is expanding our Engineering department and we are looking to add a Chief Engineer for our New Hampshire stations.

If you are an experienced CE or Assistant to the Chief, we want to talk with you.

Responsibilities including but not limited to:

· Maintain all F.C.C. required documents up to date, including program, E.A.S. and technical logs

· Trouble shoot, repair and maintain all broadcast equipment in studio and tower site

· Assure reliability of both generators at studio and tower site and execute stated exercise and maintenance program

· Make request of any capital expense to President before purchase

· Act as liaison for any F.C.C. type inspections requested

· Work to improve the facility through diligent pre-planning and inspection

Qualifications :

· Minimum five years’ experience in Radio as chief or assistant to the chief

· Knowledge of analog and digital audio equipment and associated wiring

· Knowledge of digital microwave transmission systems for broadcasting

· Knowledge of transmitter maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair

· Knowledge of tower site and structure maintenance

· Ability to quickly troubleshoot electronic circuits and perform component level repair

· Basic knowledge of broadcast automation systems and operation

· Basic knowledge of office telephone systems and troubleshooting

· Basic knowledge of generator maintenance and operation

· Ability to be on call 24/7/365 and available to respond to emergencies at all times

· Ability to lift at least 50 pounds

We offer a competitive salary, an extensive benefits package including paid time off, medical insurance premiums paid 100% for employees and a great work atmosphere. New Hampshire is a great place to live and raise a family, with no State Income Tax and “Live Free or Die” as the state motto! If you want to live and work in one of the best places there is, send your resume and let’s talk!

EOE. All inquiries will be kept confidential. Please email your resume and salary requirement to [email protected]