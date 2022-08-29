NAB Hits Magic Number

A majority of the House of Representatives are now cosponsoring the Local Radio Freedom Act, which opposes “any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge” on radio stations. The Local Radio Freedom Act now has 222 cosponsors in the House and 28 in the Senate.

“America’s radio broadcasters are deeply thankful to the nearly 250 bipartisan House and Senate cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “Local radio stations’ irreplaceable service to their communities and our decades-long relationship with recording artists would be greatly damaged by a burdensome performance royalty. The support for broadcast radio from a majority of the House helps ensure that local stations can continue playing an indispensable role to our tens of millions of listeners without harming the historic partnership between broadcasters and the record industry.”

Adding their support for the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House are Reps. Robert Aderholt (R-AL-4), Shontel Brown (D-OH-11), Troy Carter (D-LA-2), Andrew Clyde (R-GA-9), Byron Donalds (R-FL-19), Brad Finstad (R-MN-1), Mike Flood (R-NE-1), Mayra Flores (R-TX-34), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ-7), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL-26), Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23), Jody Hice (R-GA-10), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ-8), Burgess Owens (R-UT-4), Stacey Plaskett (D-VI-DL), Matt Rosendale (R-MT-AL), John Rutherford (R-FL-4), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-7), Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-1) and Daniel Webster (R-FL-11). Adding their support for a companion resolution in the House are Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Jim Risch (R-ID, Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Roger Wicker (R-MS).

Reps. Kathy Castor (D-FL-14) and Steve Womack (R-AR-3) are the principal cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House of Representatives. Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and John Barrasso (R-WY) are the lead cosponsors of a companion resolution in the Senate.