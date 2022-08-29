Purpose/General Description of Position:

The Chief Technology Officer is primarily responsible for planning, implementing, and maintaining KSFR’s audio and data infrastructures.

Essential Duties:

Working with all departments within the station: Assure that KSFR’s various media platforms meet the appropriate availability and audio quality standards. Track trends in relevant technology including social media and communicate to staff as appropriate. Develop short and long-term technology plans consistent with KSFR’s needs and its mission.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

This position is the primary supervisor of the Broadcast Technician and a staff of volunteer engineers and maintenance technicians.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

•Proven track record in planning and implementing moderately complex IT systems.

•Strong background in IT.

• Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to interface and communicate with coworkers on a daily basis.

• Experience with operating systems for Windows 11 and the latest Mac OS X operating systems, Microsoft Office, and common computer applications, including internet browsers.

• Ability to both learn and support mission-critical, industry-specific computer programs.

• Experience with both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

• Ability to maintain and repair computer and server equipment, including setting up computers and peripherals, and replacing internal components such as memory and hard drives.

• Experience documenting and troubleshooting moderately complex systems, both analog and digital.

• Ability to solder and build/repair audio cables and connectors.

• Ability to build and test Ethernet cables.

• Ability to lift at least thirty pounds and occasionally work in confined spaces.

• Must be able to respond to emergencies on-site 24/7.

Additional Preferred Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

• Familiarity with IP-based, TDM-based, and analog telephone systems, including POTS and ISDN.

• Experience with network equipment, including firewalls, routers, and managed network switches.

• Working understanding of Ethernet and TCP/IP (hardware, software, protocols, and theory).

• Familiarity with basic concepts of computer and network security.

• Experience with Linux servers and vmWare ESXi virtualization.

• Experience with Microsoft Active Directory, Windows security policies, and logon scripts.

• Experience with satellite receiver systems, microwave transmitters, receivers, and broadcast transmitters is highly desired.

• SBE and/or Cisco certifications or equivalent experience desired.

• Familiarity or experience with ENCO Digital Audio Delivery (DAD)

• Familiarity or experience with radio traffic systems – Marketron Radio Traffic a plus.

KSFR is an equal opportunity employer without regard to race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex, age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV Status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership status, past or present military service, family or parental status (including pregnancy).

Please send your resume to Tazbah McCullah, General Manager [email protected].