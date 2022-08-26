More Than $3 Million Raised In Boston

The 20th anniversary ‘WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon’, raised $3.5 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The radio-telethon was started by WEEI-FM, The Jimmy Fund and the Boston Red Sox in 2002. New England Sports Network joined the event in 2003.

“This was the 20th anniversary of the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, and our listeners and sponsors came through like never before,” said Mike Thomas, SVP/MM Audacy Boston. “To hear the doctors talk about the progress that is being made, the clinical trials that are ongoing and to hear from patients about how Dana-Farber saved their life will forever be in our hearts and minds. There really is nothing like the two days of this fundraiser.”

The event was part of a 36-hour live broadcast during WEEI weekday programming on August 23 and 24. To date the event has raised more than $65 million.