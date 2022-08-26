KAST Media True-Crime Podcast

True crime experts, Rabia Chaudry and Ellyn Marsh are the hosts of ‘Rabia and Ellyn Solve the Case”. The true crime podcast features the hosts and special celebrity guests as they break down their favorite true crime cases.

Rabia Chaudry is an attorney, advocate, author of the New York Times bestselling book “Adnan’s Story” and Executive Producer of a four-part HBO documentary “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”

Ellyn Marsh is a Broadway Musical actress. She also directs, writes, and edits a Broadway comedy podcast called “Gettin Peggy Wit It” where they roast Broadway stars.

The podcast Launches September 29 and drops biweekly on Thursdays.