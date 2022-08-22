Saga CEO Ed Christian Has Died

Saga Communications announced this morning that CEO Ed Christian has died at the age of 75. Christian passed away on Friday, August 19th after a short illness. Warren Lada, a member of Saga’s Board of Directors and former Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed by the Board to serve as the Interim CEO.

Christian founded the Company in 1986 and has fostered its growth to owning 79 FM radio stations, 35 AM radio stations and 80 translator stations in 27 markets. Under Christian’s leadership the Company became a publicly traded company in 1992 and continues to be traded under the ticker symbol “SGA” on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Christian was one of the longest running executives on Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio list.