Progressive has jumped back into first place on the Media Monitors list. Continuing the weekly back-and-forth with Indeed, the insurance giant claimed the top spot by a slim 82 spot margin.

Progressive, last weeks number two, logged 64,089 spots. Last weeks number one, Indeed, checked in with 64,007 ads aired.

Rounding out the top five: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 46,594, ZipRecruiter 44,874, and Upside 40,061.