Are you an Assistant Chief/Staff Engineer who is ready to step up and run your own operation? Are you a current Chief Engineer who is frustrated by corporate limitations and bureaucracy? If yes on either, this is an opportunity you should explore further! We have an opening for a CE with a successful and dominant broadcast and multi-media operation. All levels are encouraged to reach out and all conversations are exploratory and confidential.

This CE opportunity offers you the chance to work in a top-notch facility with competitive technology, where ownership invests in the company. The market is located in a beautiful, high-quality “lifestyle” community offering a multitude of outdoor activities, fantastic weather, and nearby cities to visit.

Even if you are not 100% sure about your interest level and/or the timing of this opportunity, reach out…we want to connect with you! Exploratory conversations are encouraged.

This leadership role offers salary, benefits, and a negotiated relo-package.

If you are interested in hearing more, please contact Kate Glenn directly. [email protected]