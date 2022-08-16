Audacy Announces Cuts Across The Board

With reports of layoffs being shared with us out of several markets in which Audacy operates, we reached out to Audacy corporate to see if they were true. The company has confirmed they are making cuts across all divisions and markets. Here’s the official Audacy statement…

“Over the past few years, Audacy has been on a transformational journey, investing in our capabilities to serve our listeners and customers and accelerate our growth through a number of strategic acquisitions, enhancements to our platform, and the addition of hundreds of team members to our workforce. We remain committed to this exciting transformation which has made us a much stronger organization, but in light of current macroeconomic headwinds, like so many other companies, we have been proactively taking actions to mitigate against the impact of any downturn. These include evaluating budgets, reducing expenses, and also reducing our workforce,” said an Audacy spokesperson.