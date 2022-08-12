2022 Edward R. Murrow Winners Announced

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the national winners of the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards recognize more than 100 outlets for outstanding work in digital, radio and television journalism in technical and editorial categories.

“The Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in journalism,” said Dan Shelley, President/CEO RTDNA. “More than 750 Regional Murrow winners advanced to the national competition, and over the past few months, an expert panel of journalists has meticulously reviewed and deliberated over every entry. That’s why I’m confident in saying today’s winners represent the absolute best of the best. So let me be the first to say congratulations to our newest National Edward R. Murrow Award winners.”

Eight organizations received national awards for Overall Excellence in their categories.

Those winners are:

-Small Market Radio: WVTF/Radio IQ, Roanoke, VA

-Large Market Radio: Texas Public Radio, San Antonio, TX

-Radio Network: CBS News Radio

-Small Digital News Organization: Grist

-Large Digital News Organization: The Texas Tribune

-Small Market Television: WGME-TV, Portland, ME

-Large Market Television: KUSA-TV, Denver, CO

-Television Network: NBC News

There were more than 5,200 entries this year. In May, RTDNA recognized winners of the Regional Murrow Awards, which automatically advanced to the national competition.

Winners will be celebrated at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 10 in New York City.

You Can View The Complete List Of Winners HERE .