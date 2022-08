Thanks to EJ Greig with Cumulus in Mobile, Alabama. He is Program Director for WBLX-FM and WDLT-FM, and he is the PM Drive host on 93 BLX.

Greig tells Radio Ink, “The picture is his first radio job at WCLS in Battle Creek, Michigan. I had to get a worker’s permit because I was only 14 years old.”

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to [email protected]. Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.