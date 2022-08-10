Angela Yee Leaving The Breakfast Club

Angela Yee announced Wednesday morning that she’s getting her own show. iHeart is giving Yee a nationally syndicated daily morning show and Yee stated that it will be heard in New York City. No additional details were given.

On Tuesday night, Yee tweeted out “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over.” The show teased it for the first two hours of the show before making the announcement.

Yee has been part of The Breakfast Club for nearly 13 years and also has her own very successful podcast.