We Want Your Blast From The Past

Thanks to WOWO Radio General Sales Manager Scott Howard for this Blast From The Past. In 1980, at age 20, this is his third-full time radio job at WMEE in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Howard tells Radio Ink, “WMEE had recently flipped from AM to FM and was owned by Federated Media. After leaving I went to stations in Kokomo Indiana, Indianapolis and Detroit. In 2003, after a break from radio, I was back in radio in Fort Wayne, this time on the sales side working for non-Federated stations.”

“Finally in 2013, 40 years after leaving Federated Media, I returned to the sales team at WOWO where I am now the General Sales Manager. We have one person who was there when I left and never left, our business manager Sharon Ummel!”

Reach out to Howard at [email protected]

