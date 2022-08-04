Traffic and Production Coordinator WUFT-TV/FM

About the Opportunity

The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Division of Media Properties seeks a traffic and production coordinator to serve on the programming, operations and production team supporting primarily the operation of WUFT-TV, the market’s PBS public television station, WUFT-FM, the news/talk NPR affiliate, WUFT Classic, the classical/arts station for the Gainesville-Ocala, Florida market and other associated media properties platforms.

Key elements of support this position provides to the media properties team are: master control operations of television and radio, coordination of daily logs, and working with underwriting and technical support teams to ensure the smooth operation of television and radio stations for programming and content.

Looking for a teammate who can develop a strong understanding of the systems that operate WUFT-TV and WUFT-FM (and associated sub-channels) and works with the television operations director and the radio program director to make sure each program, underwriting credit, promotional announcement, and live program is aired according to the program log and the intentions of the station leadership.

The position also oversees the production of audio programming and associated content to ensure the radio, web, and mobile platforms have professional and effective underwriting credits, promotional announcements, and station positioning spots to support the continued growth of WUFT-FM and the associated sub-channels.

About the College of Journalism and Communications

The College of Journalism and Communications is accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) and is home to four departments – Advertising, Journalism, Public Relations, and Telecommunication. The college provides hands-on learning immersion experiences through the Innovation News Center, The Agency, Frank gatherings, the Division of Multimedia Properties, the Summer Media Institute, undergraduate research, various extracurricular groups, and activities, etc. To learn more: https://www.jou.ufl.edu/this-is-cjc/

About the Division of Media Properties

The College of Journalism’s Division of Media Properties, includes seven broadcast stations, allowing students from throughout the College to gain experience in a competitive broadcast and multimedia environment. More than 200 students work in news, sports, production, management positions, web design, promotions, and advertising for the radio and television stations each semester.

Division of Media Properties: https://www.jou.ufl.edu/home/main-immersion/mediaproperties/

About the City of Gainesville

Gainesville (http://cityofgainesville.org) is home to Florida’s largest and oldest university, and so is one of the state’s centers of education, medicine, cultural events and athletics. Additionally, the city owns a regional transit system, a regional airport, and a 72-par championship golf course. Known for its preservation of historic buildings and the beauty of its natural surroundings, Gainesville’s numerous parks, museums and lakes provide entertainment to thousands of visitors. Because of its beautiful landscape and urban “forest,” Gainesville is one of the most attractive cities in Florida.

Explore Gainesville in 60 Seconds: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=e_7nUKAFanM&skip_registered_account_check=true

EXPECTED SALARY:

$18 – $20 per hour

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A high school diploma and five years of appropriate experience. Appropriate college coursework or vocational/technical training may substitute at an equivalent rate for the required experience.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Eight to ten years of experience and knowledge of public radio programming and systems over and above the minimum. Exposure to radio and television automation and traffic systems.

