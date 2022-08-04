CRB Board Of Directors Elections

The Country Radio Broadcasters have completed their elections for the organization’s 2022-2023 Board of Directors. Returning to CRB Officer positions are Kurt Johnson (Townsquare Media) as President, John Shomby as Vice President, and Beverlee Brannigan as Secretary.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome these new board members and thank our returning members. Because of their generous commitment, the industry’s main event, Country Radio Seminar, and recognition of our genre’s finest broadcasters at the Country Radio Hall of Fame dinner will continue to grow stronger,” said Kurt Johnson, CRB/CRS President.

Elected and appointed members that will serve on this year’s Board of Directors are Beverlee Brannigan, Becky Brenner (Albright & O’Malley & Brenner), Michelle Kammerer (Amazon Music), RJ Meacham (Curb Records), Brent Michaels (KUZZ), Charlie Morgan (Apple Music), Kurt Johnson (Townsquare Media), Judy Lakin (PickleJar), Joel Raab (Joel Raab Country Radio & Media), Kelly Rich (Red Street Records), Royce Risser (UMG Nashville), Brittany Schaffer (Spotify), John Shomby (Country’s Radio Coach), and Matt Sunshine (The Center for Sales Strategy). Michelle Kammerer, Brent Michaels, and Kelly Rich (Red Street Records) are newly added members.

Continuing their terms on this year’s Board include Chuck Aly (Country Aircheck), Johnny Chiang (Pandora), George Couri (Triple 8 Management/Triple Tigers), Mike Dungan (UMG Nashville), Gator Harrison (WSIX), Deb Herman (Apple Music), Steve Hodges (Sony Music Nashville), Clay Hunnicutt (BMLG), Jon Loba (BMG/Nashville), Mike McVay, Rod Phillips (iHeartMedia), Bob Richards (Cumulus), Tim Roberts (Audacy), Kristen Williams (WMN), Lesly Simon (Pearl Records). Charlie Monk continues as a Board Member Emeritus.