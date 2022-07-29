General Sales Manager

If you have a reason to be in Central Illinois and if you are a “selling manager”, Cromwell Group, Inc of Illinois may have a great position for you. Decatur is a wonderful community on I-72, 30 minutes to both Springfield and Champaign. Small staff with 8 formats, including a

Crystal Award Winner. Not a turnaround, but a turn-up. Group is in the black with upside. Needs a selling leader with solid business experience and digital knowledge to move forward. We have 7 formats including four FMs (105.1 WEJT – JACK , 106.7 WZNX – FOX, 93.1 WYDS – PARTY, 100.9 WZUS – TALK) and four HD formats with big translators (95.5 MAGIC- Urban, 98.1 GRIZ-Country, 106.3 The BUZZ – ALT ROCK , 93.5/106.3TheGAME – ESPN Sports). This is a position where you can make a difference and see it. It is not a position for a “behind the desk, ratings or transactional” seller. It is a “roll up your sleeves, serve the community, be a leader, get the job done” position like is always appreciated in a smaller community of 100,000. Base plus bonus and good benefits for the right person.

Candidate must be community involved and be able to lead by example. Tell us your ties to central Illinois and we will respond. E-Mail Resume and cover letter to: [email protected].

