Pot Advertising Legislation Support

The Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Advertising Act has been introduced in the Senate. New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan’s legislation would clarify that local broadcasters may air cannabis ads in states where it is legal without the threat of administrative action from the FCC.

In response to the measure NAB President/CEO Curtis LeGeyt has released the following statement:

“Due to outdated government regulations, only local radio and television broadcasters face legal exposure for advertising cannabis products permitted under state law. The SAFE Advertising Act would finally level the playing field and create necessary regulatory certainty for broadcasters. We thank Sen. Luján for his leadership on this issue and we will continue working with policymakers to ensure there is a permanent resolution to this competitive disparity.”

You can learn more on Senator Lujan’s legislation Here.