We Showed You How to Make Money Podcasting

It was two days of advice, tips, and actual money-making experience from 20 successful podcasters — including two Hall-of-Famers, two iconic radio personalities, and several current podcasters who quit their jobs to focus on their podcasting revenue stream.
One of the best quotes from the show:
“Podcasting is making my house payments.”
We learned how to make money:
– by crowdfunding
– with memberships
– in a network
– with programmatic
– selling merch
– selling local ads
– with a niche podcast
– with a branded podcast
AND MUCH, MUCH MORE
We learned how to make money with 250 downloads and with 5,000.
Watch it at your leisure.
Our all-star lineup included:
Podcast Host Eric Zane
Avi Gandhi from Patreon
Libsyn’s Rob Walch
Danielle Desir, CEO, Women of Color Podcasters
Gary Coichy, Founder & CEO, Pod Digital Media
Rita Bautista, CEO, Latina Podcast Network
Former NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya
Dr. Charlotte Hughes Huntley, Public Health Podcasting Expert
Amplifi Media CEO Steve Goldstein
Music and Radio Legend Matt Pinfield
Fountain.fm Co-Founder Nick Malster
Dave Jackson, CEO, School of Podcasting
Gerry Edwards, Paul Chandler, and Gene Baxter from Podcast Radio
Dave Jones, Podcasting 2.0
Matty Staudt, President, Jam Street Media
Karl Heberger, Host, Who Are These Podcasts
Buzz Knight, Buzz Knight Media
Traci DeForge, Produce Your Podcast
