We Showed You How to Make Money Podcasting

It was two days of advice, tips, and actual money-making experience from 20 successful podcasters — including two Hall-of-Famers, two iconic radio personalities, and several current podcasters who quit their jobs to focus on their podcasting revenue stream.

One of the best quotes from the show:

“Podcasting is making my house payments.”

We learned how to make money:

– by crowdfunding

– with memberships

– in a network

– with programmatic

– selling merch

– selling local ads

– with a niche podcast

– with a branded podcast

AND MUCH, MUCH MORE

We learned how to make money with 250 downloads and with 5,000.

Our all-star lineup included:

Podcast Host Eric Zane

Avi Gandhi from Patreon

Libsyn’s Rob Walch

Danielle Desir, CEO, Women of Color Podcasters

Gary Coichy, Founder & CEO, Pod Digital Media

Rita Bautista, CEO, Latina Podcast Network

Former NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya

Dr. Charlotte Hughes Huntley, Public Health Podcasting Expert

Amplifi Media CEO Steve Goldstein

Music and Radio Legend Matt Pinfield

Fountain.fm Co-Founder Nick Malster

Dave Jackson, CEO, School of Podcasting

Gerry Edwards, Paul Chandler, and Gene Baxter from Podcast Radio

Dave Jones, Podcasting 2.0

Matty Staudt, President, Jam Street Media

Karl Heberger, Host, Who Are These Podcasts

Buzz Knight, Buzz Knight Media

Traci DeForge, Produce Your Podcast

