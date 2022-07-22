Thanks to Robert “Radio Bob” Lewin for this Blast From the Past. It was Lewin’s first paid radio job, rip and reading national news late nights on WEMP-AM 1250 in Milwaukee during the Summer of 1970.

Lewin tells Radio Ink, “That fall I moved to Madison to study journalism at The University of Wisconsin, and in 1971, I began at WISM-FM. I had a 30 year career with William Walker’s Midwest Family Broadcasting, on air, in sales, in management and in ownership. I had seven years away for good behavior, but always kept my stock interests. I chose to retire at age 49 in 2001.

