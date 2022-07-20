Mike Hulvey Now Neuhoff CEO as Company Founder Steps Aside

In 2003, Beth Neuhoff founded Neuhoff Communications, which today owns 20 radio stations, in addition to sixteen locally focused digital music, information and entertainment sites. It properties can be found in Illinois and in Indiana.

Soon, Ms. Neuhoff will be saying goodbye to her day-to-day oversight of the company she launched nearly two decades ago, as COO Mike Hulvey will now serve as Chief Executive Officer as grandchildren of the late Roger Neuhoff step in to serve as the corporate trustees of the company.

This will hand ownership over to Julian Hickman and Makena Neuhoff. Meanwhile, Hulvey’s promotion is effective immediately.

Beth Neuhoff commented, “Mike has a bold vision for where this company is going. He is an excellent team builder and knows what it takes to make Neuhoff the most important and community-focused local media operation in every market we serve. With his deep understanding of our operations and ability to lead both at our company and industry level, I can’t think of a better person to take the reins of this very special company.”

Hulvey added, “It is my distinct honor to assume the reins at Neuhoff Communications. We’ve worked hard to build this award-winning organization. I’m ready to build upon our firmly held values of community, innovation, grit and excellence as this business evolves and grows into the future”

In a letter to employees announcing the changes, Beth Neuhoff writes, “This transition is the result of a thoughtful process dating back a few years. In fact, it likely would have happened sooner, but with the global pandemic and devastating impact it had on our company and industry- plans were delayed. While there is still work to do and business isn’t 100% back to normal, our recovery is well underway. Now is the right time to make the move. Mike has earned it.”

Neuhoff said being the CEO of the company is the best job in broadcasting. She commented, “‘March Forth Mike’ will fill the role exceptionally well. Mike and I have communicated daily for nearly 10 years. In fact, July will be ten years since my late husband Geoff died and I assumed the reins. Mike has been my partner every step of the way and has a bold vision for where this company is going. He is an excellent team builder and knows what it takes to make Neuhoff the most important and community-focused local media operation in every market we serve.

“I want to take a moment to thank you all. I have been fortunate to be your colleague for nearly ten years and am incredibly proud of all we have accomplished. Throughout it all, your friendship, support, professionalism and dedication have meant the world to me. I will never forget how you rallied around me in the most difficult time of my life and gave me so much to look forward to every day. The core values we established together- innovation, community, grit and excellence- are a legacy we share and one I will always carry with me.”