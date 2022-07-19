Associate Producer

The energy of a newsroom. The pace of a trading floor. The buzz of a recent tech breakthrough. We work hard, and we work fast – while keeping up the quality and accuracy we’re known for. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time. Our culture is wide open, just like our spaces. We bring out the best in each other. And through our countless volunteer projects, we also help network with the communities around us, too. You can do amazing work here. Work you couldn’t do anywhere else. It’s up to you to make it happen!

Bloomberg Radio has a rare opportunity for a motivated, hardworking Audio Producer to join its 24/7 global radio network. This position enables you to work side by side with producers and talent across multiple countries and continents inventing rare content for our global audience. This opening is not for a button-pusher, but rather a standout colleague that can contribute to all aspects of LIVE show production. At Bloomberg Radio, Audio Producers work in close collaboration and partnership with Editorial Producers to execute live programming across our 24/7 lineup. There may also be opportunities to fill-in for Editorial Producers depending upon circumstances, aptitude, and ability.

This person will demonstrate a creative approach to tasks, have an enthusiastic work ethic and be willing to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Strong multitasking skills are a requirement.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

– Run an audio console during live and pre-taped programming

– Process, edit and file various feeds and audio reports

– Route audio and monitor radio networks

– Check the functionality of studio equipment daily

– Assist talent and producers during live programming

– Monitor commercial logs and make up missed spots

– Other production duties as assigned

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

– 3-5 years of recent and relevant major market radio experience

– Familiarity running a broadcast audio console

– Digital audio editing experience (Adobe Audition preferred)

– Proficiency with audio signal flow, routing audio and mixing multiple audio sources

– Strong communication, multitasking and interpersonal skills

– General knowledge of automation and radio newsroom software

– Flexibility in hours and willingness to work weekends and holidays

– Knowledge of IP-based audio codecs

– General computer and networking knowledge

IF THIS SOUNDS LIKE YOU:

Apply! We’ll get in touch to let you know what the next steps are.

Please click here to submit your application for this position – https://careers.bloomberg.com/job/detail/105334?qf=105334

Bloomberg is an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, ancestry, color, gender identity or expression, genetic predisposition or carrier status, marital status, national or ethnic origin, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, sexual and other reproductive health decisions, parental or caring status, physical or mental disability, pregnancy or maternity/parental leave, protected veteran status, status as a victim of domestic violence, or any other classification protected by applicable law.

Bloomberg is a disability inclusive employer. Please let us know if you require any reasonable adjustments to be made for the recruitment process. If you would prefer to discuss this confidentially, please email [email protected]