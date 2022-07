For a second week in a row Upside occupies the top slot in the latest Media Monitors report. Progressive climbed from the middle of the top 100 list to number two this week.

The cash back app logged 62,733 spots, while the insurance giant climbed from 52nd on the list to second airing 49,844 spots.

Rounding out the top five: Indeed 48,425, DuckDuckGo 41,035 and Lowe’s 40,203.