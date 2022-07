Finalists for the 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Awards will be announced live during a special virtual program. The program is set for July 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Award winners will be announced in person on October 19, 2022 at the NAB Show in New York City. The NAB Show is set for October 17-20.

Information on the Marconi Radio Awards can be found Here.

Information on the NAB Show New York can be found Here.