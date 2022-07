Rising Through The Ranks Scholarships

There are 26 “Rising Through the Ranks” 2022 Scholarship recipients. The program is presented by the Radio Advertising Bureau, BMI and Inspiring Women in Radio.

The recipients are:

Staci Bonner, iHeartMedia, West Valley, Utah

Nicole Bossio, Beasley Media Group, Detroit, Michigan

Karen Buckner, iHeartMedia | iHeart Digital Solutions, Jacksonville, Florida

Christine Cartwright, CapCity Communications, Frankfort, Kentucky

Lila El Naggar, Key Networks, New York, New York

Ali Evans, Chapel Hill Media Group, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Jennifer Evans, Stingray Media, Charlottetown, Montreal, Quebec

Liz Goshert, Federated Media, Mishawaka, Indiana

Sari Harlow, East Arkansas Broadcasters, Jonesboro, Arkansas

Angie Keilhauer, BMI, Nashville, Tennessee

Mollie Kendrick, Audacy, Sacramento, California

Emily Leonard, 5 Star Media/Saga Communications, Clarksville, Tennessee

Nikki Lyter, Hubbard Broadcasting – 2060 Digital, Baxter, Minnesota

Kristen Martin, Cromwell Media, Owensboro, Kentucky

Zipporah Mondy, KJIW 94.5 FM, Helena, Arkansas

Kara Moninger, Alpha Media, Louisville, Kentucky

Kaylin Mozdzen, Townsquare Media, Marcy, New York

Karen Muth-Pasco, GenMedia Partners

Chelley Odle, Odle Media Group, LLC, Park Hills, Missouri

Kathy Paxton, Basin Radio Network/Legend Communications, Gillette, Wyoming

Kimberli Rivera, Audacy, Phoenix, Arizona

Maya Szymanski, Katz Radio Group, Culver City, California

Claudia Talamantez, TelevisaUnivision – Amor 107.7, Austin, Texas

Lisa Varner, North Central Florida Media Group/Saga Communications, Ocala, Florida

Roxie Wadelington, Audacy – 102 Jamz, Greensboro, North Carolina

Madison Wright, RAB, New York, New York

This year’s program will be a hybrid event starting with a virtual session taking place on August 2 and leading up to the in-person event August 9-11 at the BMI Nashville office.