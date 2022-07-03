Send us Your Blast From The Past TODAY

K.M. Richards shared this Blast From The Past with us from 1979 as he stands next to a Schafer 903 automation system at KAAP-AM/FM Santa Paula CA (Oxnard-Ventura market).
Of course, any automation he’s involved with today involves computers running his format “The Eighties Channel.”
Blast from the past: As a student at UC Santa Barbara (and staffer, later GM at KCSB) I worked 11 PM to 6 AM at KMUZ in Santa Barbara. As I recollect, we had six six-foot racks of Schafer gear (we called it “Sylvia”) that ran the Muzak/musicraft service for the region on a subcarrier “SCA”, and two Thorens turntables. Sorry, no pictures. That was in 1963-70. The station was at 103.3 with 105 kW ERP atop 4000 East Santa Ynez Peak.
I wrote the first draft of copy for The Richfield Reporter, who came on at 0600, in short-sleeved white shirt, bow tie, and smelling of Old Spice.
I borrowed my room-mate’s Vespa to drive to the station. The late Stefan Ponek had just arrived from Ohio to be the PD and sold me his 1950 DeSoto coupe for $10 but had to refurbish it myself (my roomies assisted).
Rumor had it that the station’s raison d’etre was as a transport for Muzak, and was kind of “self funded” in that way.
Sorry now that the only pictures are in my mind (although I got some good ideas of what to do (and not) when we rebuilt KCSB’s facilities).