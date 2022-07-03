Send us Your Blast From The Past TODAY

K.M. Richards shared this Blast From The Past with us from 1979 as he stands next to a Schafer 903 automation system at KAAP-AM/FM Santa Paula CA (Oxnard-Ventura market).

Of course, any automation he’s involved with today involves computers running his format “The Eighties Channel.”

