For a second week, BioNTech-Pfizer occupies the top-slot on the Media Monitors list. The COVID Vaccine maker saw nearly 80,000 more spots aired over the previous weeks total.

Looking at the Pfizer numbers; 139,090 spots aired according to the latest report. The previous number one total was 59,467 spots.

Running down the rest of the top-five: Progressive (57,266), Upside (56, 084), Indeed (43,973) and The Home Depot (42,150).