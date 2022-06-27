BetMGM Partnership With BetQL

BetMGM will become the exclusive sportsbook of Audacy’s BetQL Network. The BetQL Network presented by BetMGM is an exclusive multi-year agreement that significantly expands the current relationship between BetMGM and Audacy.

“We are delighted to expand our strategic partnership with BetMGM, highlighted by their new exclusive position with the BetQL Network,” said David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Audacy. “Barely a year old, the BetQL Network has a bright future ahead of it as legalized sports betting continues to expand over the next decade.”

Since its launch in June 2021, the BetQL Network has expanded from two markets to 31 markets. According to Audacy, the network has seen steady growth in podcast downloads, total listening hours, live video hours, and over-the-air audience from July 2021 to January 2022.

“We’re excited to further our strategic partnership with Audacy and to bring our sports betting and gaming entertainment content to millions of listeners nationwide across the entire BetQL Network platform,” said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM.