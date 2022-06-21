Townsquare’s Cherry Creek Purchase Closes

Cherry Creeks 34 stations across nine markets are now officially the property of Townsquare Media. The announcement of the $18.75 million deal was made back in March.

Townsquare picked up stations in Butte, MT; Great Falls, MT; Missoula, MT; Montrose, CO; Sierra Vista, AZ; St. George-Cedar City, UT; Tri-Cities, WA; Wenatchee, WA; and Williston, ND.

Townsquare had to divest a number of stations due to the FCC’s ownership caps. They divested six stations in Missoula, MT, to Anderson Broadcasting, and two non-profits; Legacy Broadcasting and Missoula Community Radio. Townsquare also placed two stations in Tri-Cities, WA in a divestiture trust.

Townsquare now owns 356 radio stations in 74 small and mid-sized markets.

Kalil & Co., INC. was the exclusive broker for this transaction.