Kellar Radio Talent Institute Returns

Nineteen students successfully completed the Kellar Radio Talent Institute’s one-of-a-kind broadcast radio training program at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. This is the first institute to be produced by the RAB since it acquired the National Radio Talent System in 2020.

“An integral part of the RAB’s mission is providing the industry with the tools and resources to help broadcasters attract new sales talent to the medium and enhance radio’s professionalism through training and support,” said Erica Farber RAB President/CEO. “Bringing back the talent institutes was a top priority for RAB, and we are excited by this year’s Kellar graduating class, all future broadcasters.”

During the Kellar Radio Talent Institute, more than 45 broadcast professionals from radio broadcast companies participated and led sessions for the students. The students participated in all the sessions, that included such topics as on-air delivery, sports, news, promotions, production, podcasting, engineering, digital and sales plus all successfully completed the RAB Radio Marketing Professional certification course.