Digital Media In Canada

Edison Research and Triton Digital will present The Infinite Dial® 2022 Canada in a webinar June 30. This is the 5th annual iteration of the study on digital trends north of the border.

The study takes a look at media usage and consumption habits among Canadians for streaming audio, podcasting, radio, mobile media, smart speakers, social media behaviors, and more.

Nicole Beniamini, Vice President at Edison Research, and Stephanie Donovan, Global Head of Revenue at Triton Digital, will host the webinar.

You can register for the webinar Here.