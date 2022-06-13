Radio HoF Nominees Announced

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has announced the selection of the Radio Hall of Fame 2022 nominees. The 24 nominees were chosen by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee, with input from the radio industry and listeners.

“The 2022 list of nominees for induction to the Radio Hall of Fame this year represents some of the most talented individuals in the history of our medium. This year’s nominees made their mark in a variety of formats from coast-to-coast and town-to-town up and down the dial,” said Dennis Green, Co-Chairman, Radio Hall of Fame. ” All 24 nominees are deserving of Hall of Fame recognition. These amazing radio stars help make radio special to millions of listeners and pave the way for future Hall of Fame talent.”

More than 600 industry members will receive a confidential ballot on Tuesday, June 22nd, to cast votes for up to six nominated individuals. The top six vote recipients will gain induction as part of the 2022 Radio Hall of Fame Induction class. The two additional inductees that will make up the eight-person induction class will be selected by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.

“We’ve made changes in 2022, to allow voting participants to vote for up to six nominees for induction, and limit the voting process to knowledgeable industry members,” said Kraig T. Kitchin, Co-Chairman, Radio Hall of Fame. “Listeners and industry members alike contributed more than 2500 suggestions for the Nominating Committee to consider in addition to their own considerations.”

2022 Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be announced Monday, July 25th, and honored in-person at the 2022 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Chicago.

You can view the list of nominees HERE.