Barrett Sports Media Launching Podcast Network

Barrett Media President Jason Barrett has announced that his company will begin ramping up production of new weekly podcasts this month. By the end of July, Barrett says his company will have five weekly shows in rotation with more shows to be added later in the year.

The five shows which will be part of the company’s initial content plans include Media Noise with Demetri Ravanos, which currently comes out every Friday.

Soon to be released are: The Sports Talkers Podcast with Stephen Strom, which will debut on Thursday June 23rd. The week after will see The Producers Podcast with Brady Farkas premiere on Wednesday June 29th. Moving into July, BSM will add Seller to Seller with Jeff Caves, a sales focused podcast for industry sellers. Then comes the arrival of The Jason Barrett Podcast, a new show hosted by Barrett Media’s founder and owner.

“Our commitment to delivering original industry news, features and opinions in print form remains unchanged. This is simply an opportunity to grow in an area where we’ve been less active,” explained Barrett Media president Jason Barrett. “We continue to make investments in the way we cover, consult, and discuss the media industry because others invest in us. The only way to get better is to learn from others, and if our access to information, knowledge, relationships and professional opinions helps others and their brands, then that makes what we do worthwhile.”

Barrett Media’s Director of Content Demetri Ravanos will provide oversight of the network’s content execution, and assist with production and guest booking needs.