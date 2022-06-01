LeGeyt Features FEMA

The National Association of Broadcasters new podcast episode features a discussion between NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell. The conversation highlights how broadcasters help disaster relief agencies prepare, inform and serve local communities during this year’s hurricane and wildfire seasons.

“Radio is still one of the keyways that individuals are going to get information,” said Criswell. “Specifically, when we are having people evacuate, they are evacuating by their car and they are going to be listening to updates on their radio, so it becomes such a critical source of information during a really sensitive and important time of the preparation for a potential event that is going to be impacting communities.”

The podcast coincides with the beginning of the 2022 hurricane season, which runs through November 30. You can listen to the podcast Here.